EL CENTRO — Un cliente del Banco de America denunció la mañana de este jueves 9 de septiembre el robo de varios miles de dolares de su cuenta.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente fue reportado a las 9:28 de la mañana de este jueves en la comandancia de policía.
El denunciante, de 70 años de edad, dijo que una persona desconocida sustrajo alrededor de 4 mil 177 dólares de su cuenta.
El afectado dijo desconocer la hora o la fecha del robo.
