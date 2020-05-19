EL CENTRO — Un cliente de la tienda Circle K denunció haber recibido al menos dos billetes falsos.
El afectado denunció el incidente a las 9:38 de la noche del domingo 17 de mayo en la tienda ubicada en el 1999 al poniente de Avenida Adams.
El afectado denunció haber recibido billetes falsos unas tres horas antes del reporte.
Los encargados de la tienda indicaron que debían revisar las imágenes de las cámaras de seguridad para confirmar la denuncia
La policía registro que el denunciante llevaba dos billetes de 20 dólares y otro de un dólar que eran obviamente falsos.
Las autoridades decidieron no emprender acción adicional alguna por el momento.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.