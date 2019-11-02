EL CENTRO — Un varón denunció a las 5:30 de la tarde de este jueves 31 de octubre haber recibido amenazas de muerte por Instagram.
El afectado denunció ante autoridades locales en la comandancia de policía haber recibido amenazas por parte del novio de su ex pareja.
El sospechoso, identificado por el apellido Soto, fue contactado por policía.
El presunto denunciante dijo a las autoridades que estaba enojado y se disculpó por lo ocurrido, a tiempo de haber lamentado el envío de mensajes.
El individuo fue advertido por las consecuencias de sus actos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.