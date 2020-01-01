CALEXICO — Una mujer quien se encuentra detenida en el Centro de Detención Regional Imperial ubicado en la Calle Gateway Road informó el lunes a la Oficina del Alguacil del condado un incidente de conducta inapropiada, según los registros de actividad de la corporación.
De acuerdo a los registros, la detenida alegó que un oficial le tocó las nalgas.
Los agentes de la corporación respondieron al lugar el lunes por la tarde para investigar el caso.
