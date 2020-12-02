EL CENTRO — Una joven de 17 años de edad denunció a las autoridades de El Centro haber sido víctima de una agresión sexual.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, la joven fue trasladada al Centro Médico Regional de El Centro, ubicado sobre Avenida Ross de El Centro.
La paciente acudió al hospital para recibir tratamiento, donde fue ubicada en la Sala 1.
El incidente fue denunciado a las 9:36 de la noche de este domingo 29 de noviembre.
La afectada, quien reside en El Centro, relató que el incidente ocurrió durante una boda familiar en Mexicali.
La víctima dijo haber sido obligada a besar al sospechoso.
La afectada dijo desconocer detalles del sospechoso como dirección o fecha de nacimiento, aunque proporcionó a las autoridades el nombre del mismo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.