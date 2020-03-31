EL CENTRO — Una mujer quien denunció haber sido víctima de robo de identidad, denunció el caso ante las autoridades locales.
La afectada, de 26 años de edad, acudió a la Comandancia para levantar un reporte.
De acuerdo a la denunciante, personas desconocidas usaron su identidad en Antioch, California, para abrir varias tarjetas de crédito a su nombre de las tiendas Target, Khols y Macys, con las cuales adquirió artículos por alrededor de 100 dólares.
La documentación fue entregada a las compañías crediticias.
