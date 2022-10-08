EL CENTRO -- La policía fue llamada a la Escuela Primaria Martin Luther King, ubicada en el 1950 de Avenida Villa, el miércoles por la tarde después de que una maestra informara que fue presuntamente agredida por un estudiante de cuatro años, según los registros del Departamento de Policía de El Centro.
El director de seguridad del Distrito Escolar Primario El Centro contactó a la policía alrededor de las 2:30 de la tarde para reportar que la maestra dijo que el estudiante le arrojó un taburete que la golpeó en la parte superior de la cabeza.
La policía levantó un informe a solicitud del director de seguridad, quien dijo que necesitaba documentar el incidente.
Otra mujer en la escuela contactó a la policía de forma independiente e informó que el estudiante la mordió, según los registros.
No hubo más información disponible de inmediato.
