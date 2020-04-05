EL CENTRO — Una mujer denunció a su hermano por presuntamente haber intentado agredirla con un arma punzocortante.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió minutos después de las 5 de la tarde de este sábado 4 de abril en una residencia situada en el 765 de la Calle Olive poniente.
La mujer acusó a su hermano, identificado como Jesús Villa, de 21 años, por haberle arrojado un celular y posteriormente tomar un cuchillo para lesionarla.
La presunta agresión ocurrió luego de una discusión.
La afectada informó a las autoridades que habría de esperar en el exterior de la residencia hasta que llegaran las autoridades.
La policía llegó al lugar de los hechos e ingresó a la residencia, donde fue recuperado el cuchillo, el cual fue resguardado como evidencia.
La familia afectada optó por acudir a otra residencia para resguardarse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.