EL CENTRO — Una mujer de 59 años de edad fue arrestada y enviada a la Cárcel del Condado la noche de este jueves por presuntamente haber golpeado a su propia madre.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, la sospechosa fue identificada como Elizabeth Johnson.
La parte quejosa, quien se encontraba en una silla de ruedas, llamó a las autoridades para reportar haber sido golpeada con el puño en la cabeza.
De acuerdo a la denunciante, identificada como Edith Garsul, de 76 años, el incidente ocurrió luego de una discusión por motivos desconocidos.
