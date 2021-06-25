EL CENTRO — Una mujer denunció a la novia de su hijo por presuntamente haberse robado un vehículo.
Según indican registros policiacos, el incidente fue denunciado a las 11:43 de la mañana de este jueves 24 de junio.
La parte afectada dijo que un Kia K5, color gris, modelo 2021, que había sido rentado, fue robado de la cuadra 200 de Avenida Brighton.
La denunciante dijo que la presunta ladrona es la novia de su hijo, quien fue identificada como Viviana Martinez.
La parte quejosa dijo que la sospechosa presuntamente se llevó el vehículo a San Diego.
Las autoridades locales contactaron a la POlicía de San Diego a fin de revisar si el automóvil se encontraba en un domicilio situado en el 8654 de Calle Lake Ashmere.
