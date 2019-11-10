EL CENTRO — Una mujer denunció que su ex novio la había estado acosando al usar lenguaje profano debido a un incidente previo ocurrido el jueves.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, la mujer dijo a la policía este viernes 8 de noviembre que su ex pareja la amenazó con publicar fotos íntimas en Instagram en dos ocasiones distintas.
El viernes apareció una imagen con el cuerpo cubierto, pero su rostro fue mostrado al público, dijo la denunciante.
Sobre la denuncia no hubo mayores detalles.
