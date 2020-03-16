HEBER — La mañana del viernes 13 de marzo, un oficial auxiliar del alguacil del condado fue enviado para responder al informe de una presunta agresión que tuvo lugar en la Escuela Primaria Dogwood ubicada en el Camino Correll oriente.
A las 8 de la mañana del viernes, una mujer solicitó la presencia del agente tras afirmar que su hijo fue presuntamente agredido el miércoles por el personal de la escuela.
El agente presentó un informe de delito por el incidente de agresión que supuestamente tuvo lugar en el recinto escolar.
Los registros de actividad del Alguacil indican que el agente necesitaba realizar una investigación de seguimiento para obtener una declaración completa.
