CALEXICO — Una mujer denunció que un vehículo sospechoso la persiguió la noche del martes mientras ella corría en el área del 209 de la Calle Espinoza, cerca del parque John F. Kennedy, indican registros radiales del Condado.
El incidente ocurrió alrededor de las 9:10 de la noche y la mujer llamó al 911 justo después de que ocurrió el incidente.
La mujer describió el vehículo sospechoso como un Toyota Celica, modelo 1985, color azul o gris.
La afectada describió al conductor como un hombre con sombrero.
El vehículo fue visto por última vez en dirección a Avenida CN Perry.
La mujer dijo que no quería contacto con la policía.
En cambio, solicitó que un oficial revisara el área en busca del vehículo en cuestión.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.