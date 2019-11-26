EL CENTRO — Una mujer denunció a su ex pareja por presuntamente haber retenido a los hijos de ambos en territorio mexicano.
El incidente fue reportado por la parte quejosa minutos antes de la 1 de la tarde del domingo 24 de noviembre.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, la mujer indicó a que autoridades que el padre de los menores le habría presuntamente dicho que no deseaba devolvérselos todavía.
Las autoridades explicaron que la mujer carecía de documentación para hacer cumplir la entrega de los menores.
Ante esto, los oficiales simplemente le aconsejaron a la afectada sobre los procedimientos que debe seguir ante tribunales.
