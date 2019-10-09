EL CENTRO — Un residente local denunció la tarde del martes 8 de octubre haber sido golpeado por un desconocido.
De acuerdo al denunciante, los hechos ocurrieron en la esquina de Calle 14 y Avenida Broadway, frente a un complejo de departamentos.
Al acudir a presentar su denuncia en la comandancia de policía, el afectado dijo contar con testigos de los hechos.
Según el denunciante, un miembro de una pandilla lo golpeó en el rostro.
El afectado dijo desconocer la identidad del sospechoso.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el afectado dijo que solamente deseaba dar a conocer el incidente, sin buscar presentar cargos contra el presunto agresor.
