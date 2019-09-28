EL CENTRO — Una empleada de 20 años del restaurant In-N-Out Burger denunció a la policía una presunta agresión en la que resultó atropellada por el conductor de un vehículo que huyó del lugar en hechos ocurridos la tarde del miércoles 25 de septiembre.
La empleada declaró que, aproximadamente a la 1:30 de la tarde, se encontraba en la zona de autoservicio tomando órdenes cuando un vehículo la golpeó.
La empleada dijo carecer de información sobre el vehículo sospechoso, pero el restaurante tenía una grabación de video del incidente.
La empleada sobre el incidente al Departamento de Policía de El Centro el jueves por la tarde. Un oficial respondió y realizó un informe de seguimiento.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.