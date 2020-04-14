EL CENTRO — Un adolescente fue denunciado tras presuntamente haber sustraído una caja de cerveza de la tienda Vons este lunes 13 de abril.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente se registró a las 2:17 de la tarde en la tienda situada en el 750 al norte de Avenida Imperial.
El gerente del lugar, Ralph Valdez, dijo a las autoridades que un joven de aproximadamente 17 años, quien vestía camiseta blanca y pantalones negros, sustrajo una caja con 20 cervezas del lugar, valuada en 25 dólares.
El presunto ladrón, quien también llevaba una mochila color oscuro, era acompañado por otro individuo quien vestía camiseta morada y oro.
Los supuestos ladrones huyeron hacia el poniente sobre Avenida Adams.
El denunciante dijo que buscaba presentar cargos contra el presunto ladrón.
