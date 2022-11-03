EL CENTRO — El gerente de un restaurante de comida rápida denunció a una cliente por presuntamente haber lanzado amenazas criminales.
El incidente ocurrió minutos después de las 7 de la tarde en el restaurante Sonic, ubicado en el 2299 al norte de Avenida Imperial.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, una cliente que conducía un pickup GMC, color blanco, amenazó con dispararle a un empleado y a otros trabajadores del lugar en caso de recibir un cobro doble por su pedido.
El gerente informó que la empleada, de 16 años de edad, fue amenazada por una cliente desconocida de unos 40 años de edad.
La parte denunciante dijo carecer de mayores detalles y imágenes de lo ocurrido.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.