EL CENTRO — El cliente de un negocio local fue denunciado por presuntamente haberse masturbado mientras recibía su orden.
Según indican registros policiacos el incidente ocurrió en Shake and Wake, ubicado en el 1490 del norte de la Avenida Imperial.
La parte denunciante, quien labora en el lugar, dijo a la policía que el sospechoso circulaba en un Volkswagen Jetta, color blanco.
El cliente presuntamente se masturbaba mientras le servía un artículo.
Tras lo ocurrido el sospechoso salió del lugar.
La parte quejosa no proporcionó descripción alguna del sujeto ni detalles adicionales del vehículo.
