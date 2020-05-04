EL CENTRO — La gerente de la mueblería Aaron’s, situada en el 1523 de Calle Main, denunció que clientes de la cafetería Starbucks habían causado problemas por interferir en el estacionamiento de clientes y empleados de la tienda.
El incidente fue reportado a las 9:23 de la mañana de este sábado 2 de mayo por la gerente de la mueblería, identificada como Eunice Parra, quien reside en Brawley.
La gerente dijo a la policía que un vehiculo de Starbucks impedía a clientes y trabajadores estacionarse.
El problema ha estado latente por bastante tiempo, dijo la gerente.
Parra agregó que la presencia de un número considerable de vehículos que acuden a la cafetería impedía estacionarse a otras personas.
Personal de la cafetería informó a la policía que el lugar habría de cerrar en próximas fechas y que otros sitios de la cadena abrirían este domingo para dar servicio a los clientes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.