EL CENTRO — Un accidente se registró la tarde de este viernes en Avenida Imperial y la Calle Ocotillo Drive, indican registros policiacos.
El incidente se registró a las 3 de la tarde de este viernes 7 de febrero.
Al llegar al sitio, las autoridades hallaron a un motociclista en el piso.
De acuerdo a los registros policiacos, las autoridades desconocían la identidad del presunto responsable.
Eventualmente fue ubicado el conductor de un pickup, color negro, como presunto responsable.
En un inicio, la policía solicitó la presencia de una ambulancia, la cual fue cancelada posteriormente.
Las autoridades cerraron el paso en la intersección tras el accidente.
