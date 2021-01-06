HOLTVILLE — Representantes de una compañía denunciaron a dos empleados por presuntamente vender artículos robados, según los registros de actividad de la Oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial.
La compañía, una empresa productora de miel de Imperial, ubicada en el Camino Worthington oriente, notificó al Alguacil sobre el incidente el lunes por la tarde.
La empresa reportó que los dos empleados intentaban vender cajas de miel robadas.
La compañía cree que el incidente ocurrió en el transcurso de las últimas semanas.
