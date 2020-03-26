SEELEY — Una persona notificó a la Oficina del Alguacil del condado la tarde del martes 24 de marzo sobre una guardería ubicada en la Calle Park que se mantenía abierta a pesar de las restricciones estatales relacionadas con la pandemia de COVID-19, según los registros de actividad del Alguacil.
La parte informante dijo a la autoridad que verificara la guardería, ya que todavía estaba en funcionamiento con aproximadamente seis niños.
Un oficial acudió al lugar, pero el edificio estaba cerrado en ese momento.
