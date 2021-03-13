EL CENTRO — Una persona fue denunciada en la tienda Costco, ubicada al norte de Avenida Imperial, por presuntamente haber robado artículos del lugar valuados en casi 360 dólares.
El incidente fue denunciado a las 11:38 de la mañana de este viernes 12 de marzo.
De acuerdo a la parte denunciante, el incidente ocurrió el pasado 9 de marzo.
La parte quejosa dijo contar con imágenes del sospechoso.
Un trabajador reportó el jueves que alrededor de las 4:49 de la tarde el presunto ladrón acudió al negocio y robó alimentos y ropa.
La parte denunciante solicitó presentar cargos contra el sospechoso.
