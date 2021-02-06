EL CENTRO — Según indican informes policiacos, una mujer presuntamente golpeó a un empleado en la tienda Circle K ubicada al poniente de Avenida Adams el miércoles por la noche.
La mujer supuestamente golpeó al empleado en su brazo derecho, según los registros del Departamento de Policía de El Centro.
El incidente ocurrió alrededor de las 6:50 de la tarde.
La sospechosa salió del lugar en dirección al norte antes de la llegada de un oficial de la policía.
La mujer fue descrita como una transeúnte.
Tenía unos 40 años, según el informe, y vestía una camisa negra y pantalones cortos azules.
