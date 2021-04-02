EL CENTRO — Una mujer fue denunciada por presuntamente haber causado daños a una ventana del Motel Crown, ubicado en el 330 al norte de Avenida Imperial.
De acuerdo a registros de la policía local, el incidente fue denunciado a las 4:43 de la tarde de este jueves 1 de abril.
La parte denunciante dijo que la sospechosa, quien vestía camisa y pantalones negros, había quebrado una ventana de la oficina.
La sospechosa fue identificada como Elizabeth Gallegos, de 37 años de edad.
La mujer se había visto involucrada en al menos dos incidentes menores antes.
El costo de los daños asciende a 350 dólares.
La parte denunciante dijo a la policía que la mujer, tras haberse alejado del lugar, regresó posteriormente.
