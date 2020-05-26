EL CENTRO — Una mujer fue denunciada por presuntamente haber dañado una ventana del Distrito de Irrigación de Imperial.
El incidente fue reportado a las autoridades a las 10:15 de la mañana de este lunes 25 de mayo en las oficinas ubicadas en el 1284 de Calle Main.
La mujer, identificada como Yessica Nohemí Bañuelos, de 18 años de edad, presuntamente causó daños a una ventana, cuyo costo asciende a mil 500 dólares.
