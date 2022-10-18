EL CENTRO — Dos mujeres fueron denunciadas por presuntamente haber cometido un robo en una tienda local.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente fue denunciado minutos antes de las 7 de la tarde en la tienda Dollar General, ubicada en el 550 de Avenida Imperial.
Las mujeres presuntamente sustrajeron productos higiénicos y zapatos por un valor de unos 60 dólares.
Las sospechosas huyeron a pie con dirección al oriente sobre Avenida Adams.
