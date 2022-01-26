EL CENTRO — Una persona intentó robar diversos artículos del sitio de construcción de un nuevo edificio de la preparatoria Central la noche de este martes 25 de enero.
El incidente se registró a las 8:50 de la noche en el 1001 de la avenida Brighton Poniente.
La parte denunciante indicó que el sospechoso llegó a bordo de una patineta y se encontraba cerca de la zona de las canchas de tenis.
El denunciante, quien es un guardia de seguridad de la empresa ASPS, dijo haber visto al sospechoso en la zona de las gradas donde tomó un balde de pintura y herramienta diversa.
Posteriormente, el sospechoso, quien llevaba una sudadera color café y pantalones grises, abandonó los artículos y se retiró del lugar.
