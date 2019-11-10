EL CENTRO — Personal de una tienda de conveniencia denunció a un individuo quien presuntamente se encontraba en el lugar sin ropa alguna.
El incidente fue reportado poco después de la medianoche de este domingo 10 de noviembre en la tienda Circle K, ubicada en el 1999 de la Avenida Adams, al poniente de la ciudad.
La parte quejosa indicó a las autoridades que un sujeto se encontraba desnudo en el interior de la tienda.
Las autoridades acudieron y demandaron que el sujeto se vistiera y abandonara el lugar, a lo cual el sospechoso accedió.
(0) comments
