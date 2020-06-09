EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue denunciado por haber sido visto en la vía pública completamente desnudo.
El incidente ocurrió a las 3:35 de la madrugada de este martes 9 de junio en el 1475 de la Calle Pepper Drive.
De acuerdo a la parte quejosa, el sujeto fue visto solamente con una camisa blanca corriendo sobre Avenida Imperial hacia el norte.
Personal del Centro Médico Regional de El Centro informó a las autoridades que el individuo había sido ingresado al hospital.
El individuo fue identificado como Salvador Martínez, de 31 años de edad.
Residentes locales dijeron haber visto al individuo en Avenida Ross, Calle Wensley y Calle 14.
Una mujer reportó alrededor de las 4:27 de la madrugada a un individuo desnudo quien la perseguía.
Martínez fue detenido en la Calle Sandalwood Drive y trasladado nuevamente al hospital por contar con heridas menores causadas luego de presuntamente haber intentado saltar un cerco.
