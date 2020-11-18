EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue denunciado por presuntamente haber agredido físicamente a una mujer embarazada.
La denuncia se presentó a las 5:34 de la tarde del pasado lunes 16 de noviembre en el 458 de Avenida Hamilton.
De acuerdo a la denunciante, su novio, quien fue identificado como Albert Viloria, de 47 años, presuntamente la habría agredido.
El sospechoso aparentemente golpeó en el estómago a la mujer, quien se encuentra embarazada.
Posteriormente, el individuo se alejó rumbo al sur sobre Calle Cuarta.
Presuntamente, el sospechoso llevaba un cuchillo.
La afectada solicitó apoyo de las ambulancias AMR y acudió al Centro Médico Regional de El Centro.
