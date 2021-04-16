EL CENTRO — Un residente local denunció a su vecino, quien presuntamente le habría amenazado con un cuchillo de cocina.
El incidente fue reportado a las autoridades minutos después de las 5 de la tarde de este jueves 15 de abril en el 279 de Calle New.
El denunciante dijo a la policía que su vecino presuntamente blandió el cuchillo en su presencia y en la de su hijo, además, de haber lanzado amenazas.
El afectado dijo que el sospechoso se habría molestado luego de que le fuera solicitado mover su vehículo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.