EL CENTRO — Un residente local denunció una agresión por parte de tres perros contra los patos del Parque Bucklin.
El denunciante dijo a la policía que los perros presuntamente habrían matado a unas ocho aves en el lugar.
El incidente fue denunciado minutos antes de las 11 de la noche de este domingo 16 de febrero.
Los perros fueron vistos cerca del charco del parque.
El denunciante decidió llevarse a un pato herido a fin de trasladarlo posteriormente a Control Animal.
