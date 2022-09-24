EL CENTRO ㅡ Una estudiante con necesidades especiales fue presuntamente agredida por otro alumno de la Preparatoria Central.
Registros de la policia local indican que la denuncia fue presentada minutos después de las 10 de la mañana de este viernes 23 de septiembre.
La parte denunciante dijo haber recibido una llamada del director del plantel, quien indicó que la alumna de 16 años de edad fue presuntamente agredida por un alumno de 17 años.
El incidente ocurrió entre las 2 y las 3 de la tarde en un callejón cercano al plantel.
Tanto la madre de la alumna como la estudiante se trasladaron al Hospital Memorial de los Pioneros.
Investigadores de la corporación acudieron al lugar para realizar las indagatorias correspondientes.
