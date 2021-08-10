EL CENTRO — Una persona que posee un vehículo denunció haber sufrido daños en el automóvil mientras se encontraba estacionado en el exterior de un comercio del Centro Comercial del Valle Imperial.
El incidente fue denunciado a las 8:22 de la mañana de este lunes 9 de agosto, indican registros policiacos.
El incidente ocurrió el viernes 6 de agosto en el Centro Comercial del Valle Imperial, en la entrada de Forever 21.
La parte denunciante dijo que alrededor de las 4 de la tarde, su hijo estacionó el vehículo en el lugar para realizar compras escolares.
Tres horas más tarde el joven se percató del incidente.
Sin embargo, el incidente fue reportado tres días después.
