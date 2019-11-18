EL CENTRO — Personas desconocidas perforaron el tanque de combustible de un vehículo que se encontraba estacionado en el Centro Comercial del Valle Imperial.
El incidente se registró a las 2 de la tarde de este sábado 16 de noviembre en el 3451 al sur del Camino Dogwood en El Centro, indican registros policiacos.
La parte denunciante dijo que el incidente se registró entre las 10:45 de la mañana y las 2:15 de la tarde.
El vehículo afectado es un Chevrolet Silverado, color azul, que se encontraba estacionado en el lado este del complejo cinematográfico Cinemark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.