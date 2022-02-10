EL CENTRO — Daños causados a la Primera Iglesia Bautista fueron reportados la tarde de este miércoles 9 de febrero.
Según establecen registros policiacos, el incidente fue denunciado a las 4:28 de la tarde en el 724 al poniente de Avenida Orange.
La parte denunciante dijo a la policía que una persona habría retirado un barandal y tubería de jardinería.
El sospechoso presuntamente huyó con dirección al sur.
El costo de las reparaciones ascienden a unos mil 500 dólares.
La parte denunciante dijo haber captado al sospechoso mientras cometía el acto vandálico.
