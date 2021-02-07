EL CENTRO — Daños diversos en la Iglesia Metodista de esta ciudad fueron denunciados la mañana de este sábado 6 de febrero.
Personal de la Iglesia ubicada en el 312 al sur de Calle Octava reportó poco antes de las 9 de la mañana danos en la marquesina de vidrio y el robo de una bandera del orgullo.
La parte quejosa dijo a las autoridades que los daños causados al lugar tienen un valor de alrededor de 235 dólares.
La parte denunciante dijo desconocer la identidad del posible perpetrador.
