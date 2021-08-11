HOLTVILLE — Una persona denunció la desaparición de un rifle Ruger Mini-14 de una residencia ubicada en Avenida Chestnut.
El robo fue reportado a la Oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial el martes por la tarde.
La parte informante dijo que estaba limpiando la residencia antes mencionada, que pertenecía a su difunto hermano, y notó que faltaba su arma.
La parte denunciante dijo desconocer quién había ingresado en la residencia y para llevarse el rifle, pero sospechaba que sucedió entre el 29 de julio y el 4 de agosto.
Redacción/Adelante Valle
