HOLTVILLE — Un residente de Avenida Cedar norte llegó a su casa el jueves por la noche y descubrió que había sido objeto de vandalismo, según los registros de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
El residente notificó lo ocurrido a la Oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial a las 7:20 de la tarde.
El afectado dijo que acababa de salir de la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
El residente descubrió que las ventanas traseras de su camioneta estaban destrozadas y la puerta principal de su casa quedó abierta.
Un agente llegó al lugar y no encontró sospechosos.
