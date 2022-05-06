EL CENTRO -- Una persona denunció el robo de un convertidor catalítico la tarde de este jueves 5 de mayo en una residencia de la ciudad de El Centro.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente fue denunciado minutos antes de la 1 de la tarde en un lugar cuya dirección no fue revelada por las autoridades.
La parte denunciante dijo que el robo se registró entre las 3 de la tarde del miércoles y el mediodía de este jueves.
La parte quejosa dijo carecer de imágenes registradas durante el robo o información del sospechoso.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.