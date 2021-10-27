EL CENTRO — Un automovilista denunció la tarde de este martes un accidente del cual el aparente responsable huyó del lugar.
El incidente fue reportado a las autoridades locales a las 2:17 de la tarde de este 26 de octubre en el 425 al poniente de Avenida Broadway.
El denunciante, quien de acuerdo a registros policiacos fue identificado como Ricardo Leyva, de 61 años de edad, indicó a la policía que el conductor de un vehículo Nissan o Honda, color café claro, impactó su vehículo mientras se dirigía hacia el sur por Calle Cuarta.
El denunciante dijo que su vehículo se encontraba estacionado.
Luego del incidente, el presunto responsable cuyo rumbo al sur sobre Calle Cuarta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.