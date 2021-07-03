EL CENTRO — Un conductor presuntamente escapó luego de haber chocado otro vehículo en hechos registrados la tarde de este viernes 2 de julio.
El incidente fue denunciado a las 3:53 de la tarde en el 410 al poniente de Calle State, donde se ubica la licorería El Centro.
El denunciante dijo a las autoridades que el sospechoso chocó su vehículo al circular en un Honda Accord, color rojo, modelo 2004.
El sospechoso aparentemente escapó rumbo al poniente sobre Calle State.
El afectado dijo que su automóvil era un Toyota Camry, color gris.
El denunciante, un varón de 27 años de edad, dio a la policia la identidad del presunto responsable, un varón de 28 años de edad.
