IMPERIAL — Personal de un preescolar ubicado en la zona del Camino Bertussi y la Carretera Evan Hewes poniente cuestionó la legalidad de que una propiedad vecina tenga un incendio en el área.
El dueño del preescolar notificó a la Oficina del Alguacil del condado el lunes por la tarde sobre un incidente en el cual en una propiedad vecina se estaba quemando algo al aire libre.
El propietario solicitó que un asistente revisara la propiedad para ver si contaba con un permiso.
El propietario dijo creer que no se debe permitir que la propiedad se queme cerca de una escuela, ya que hay niños asmáticos.
Un agente y una máquina extintora del Departamento de Bomberos del Condado de Imperial respondieron al lugar para investigar la denuncia.
