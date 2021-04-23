MEXICALI — Un individuo de 25 años de edad fue arrestado la tarde de este jueves por intento de homicidio.
El incidente se registró a las 6:45 de la tarde de este 22 de abril en la Colonia Pachuca.
El detenido fue identificado como Brayan "N".
De acuerdo al reporte policiaco, un varón de 25 años de edad denunció al ahora detenido por haber realizado disparos en su contra.
Los oficiales localizaron al presunto responsable.
El sospechoso presuntamente le causó daños a un pickup S10, modelo 1998.
El detenido fue arrestado en presunta posesión de un arma calibre 9 milímetros.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.