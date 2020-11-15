BRAWLEY — De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, un hombre que pasaba junto a una residencia en la cuadra 500 de la calle I intentó secuestrar a dos niños.
Según informes radiales del condado, el incidente ocurrió alrededor de las 7:55 de la mañana del viernes.
Aproximadamente 10 minutos después de ocurrido el incidente, la madre de los dos niños reportó lo ocurrido al 911, al indicar que un hombre acababa de intentar secuestrar a sus dos hijos.
Según los informes, el hombre, que se creía que tenía entre 50 y 60 años, vestía una camisa a cuadros azul y pantalones de mezclilla color azules.
El hombre fue el último visto en dirección oeste por la calle I. Los agentes de policía de Brawley no pudieron localizar al hombre en la zona.
