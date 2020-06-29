EL CENTRO — Una persona denunció a varios quienes presuntamente perseguían a otra persona con un machete.
El incidente fue reportado a las 7:34 de la tarde del sábado 27 de junio en el 400 de la Calle Olive poniente.
De acuerdo a la parte denunciante, varios individuos perseguían a otro varón con un machete cerca de la tienda Circle K.
En total eran tres las personas que seguían al afectado.
Los sujetos fueron vistos cuando corrían hacia el norte sobre Calle Sexta.
Una segunda persona denunció el mismo incidente unos minutos después, indican registros policiacos.
La segunda denunciante indicó que uno de los involucrados iba en una bicicleta.
Las autoridades acudieron al lugar alrededor de las 8 de la noche y reportaron que todo se encontraba en calma.
