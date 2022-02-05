EL CENTRO — Un grupo de menores de edad fue denunciado por presuntamente haber realizado pintas en una tienda Smart and Final ubicada al norte de Avenida Imperial en El Centro.
De acuerdo a registros policiales, la denuncia fue presentada minutos después de la una de la tarde de este viernes 4 de febrero.
La parte denunciante informó a las autoridades que el incidente fue captado por las cámaras de video y las imágenes quedaron a disposición de la gerencia del lugar.
La parte quejosa informó que los jóvenes fueron vistos cuando realizaban las pintas en la parte trasera del negocio entre las 3:45 y las 4:11 de la tarde del pasado 31 de enero.
