CALEXICO — Una presunta agresión fue denunciada la mañana del miércoles en un negocio ubicado en el Camino Weed, según los registros de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
La víctima, un varón cuya identidad no fue revelada, notificó al Alguacil poco después del incidente.
La víctima afirmó que un compañero de trabajo lo golpeó con una llave inglesa alrededor de las 8:30 de la mañana.
La víctima fue al hospital y luego fue a la oficina de su abogado en El Centro.
Un oficial sostuvo una reunión con la víctima en la oficina del abogado.
