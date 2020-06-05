Today

Mainly clear. Low 68F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.

Tonight

Tomorrow

Sunny skies with gusty winds developing later in the day. High 92F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.